Iced paan latte



(Serves 4, 150 ml each)

Preparation time 10 minutes



Betel nut leaves have tremendous health benefits. They help with digestion and are rich in iron and calcium. This ingredient also has the power to keep sugar levels in check and are effective in the

treatment of diabetes.



Here is a fun way of adding betel nuts leaves into your everyday diet in the form of a healthy smoothie.



Ingredients

Betel nut leaves (preferably Kolkatta paan leaves or maghai paan) 7-8 leaves

Khajur 5-6

Roasted fennel seeds 4 tbsp

Poppy seeds 2 tbsp

Cloves roasted 1

Vanilla essence tsp

Coconut milk 1 cup (200 ml approx)

(Add ice cubes and water to adjusting the consistency)

Method

1. In a jar of a mixie, add the betel nut leaves, dates, roasted fennel, roasted cloves, vanilla essence. Add ice cubes and ½ cup water and form a smooth paste.

2. Strain the paste with a fine sieve.

3. Transfer the sieved contents to the blender.

4. Add the coconut milk and vanilla essence and blend well.

5. Put lots of ice in a glass. Now pour the mixture over this.

6. For added flavour, you can lace the glass with dark chocolate or mint chocolate.

7. Serve chilled.

Shared by Nutritionist Avantii Deshpaande and Chef Japvir Singh Vohra