Making a conscious fashion choice is no longer an option. And there is a deluge of homegrown brands who are stepping up to become a force to reckon with. Here are our top five picks for you to stay committed to the cause of the environment.

Yash Pakka is a 40-year-old company which provides sustainable packaging solutions. The purpose of the company is to leave behind a cleaner planet for future generations by providing compostable packaging solutions. They aim to make an eco-friendly impact by providing better alternates. These products are primarily created through sugarcane waste (Bagasse). Yash Pakka is also responsible for a brand named CHUK launched in 2017, a compostable tableware brand for serving food. CHUK products are toxin-free, lightweight, modular, microwaveable and strong enough to prevent leakage

Skinella is a skincare brand that offers products made with the power of superfoods that caters to the skincare needs of young TG 15–25-year-old girls. The brainchild of a cosmetic engineer and women entrepreneur Dolly Kumar, Skinella provides a skincare range free from harsh chemicals and certified by PETA for cruelty-free and vegan. To feed the skin with the beauty benefits of superfoods, Skinella has a product portfolio of facewash, facemasks, day-creams, skin toners, scrubs, body wash, lip balms in a unique formulation of superfoods such as cranberry, dragon-fruit, kiwi, Pink Guava, Seaweed, etc. Not only this, but the packaging is also recyclable to make it environment friendly.

Ka – Sha, an acronym for its designer Karishma Shahani-Khan, Pune-based Ka-Sha focusses on fashion made out of reused and repurposed fabrics. The brand makes the best out of the fabric waste and repurposes them into different accessories and clothing items. Excessive cloth scraps, plastics, sacks, ribbons, etc., are converted into various accessories, jackets, kurtis, dresses, and other items, with a few embellishments of good taste. Through its ‘Heart to Haat’ initiative, it is trying to find innovations linked to sustainable fashion and waste management



Just Green Leaf, headquartered in Hyderabad, is a fast-growing manufacturer and exporter of eco-friendly Jute bags and natural products made of various eco-friendly materials. The manufacturing facility includes complete infrastructure facilities for cutting, printing, stitching, packaging, and checking, all under one roof. There primary aim to promote natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly products made of Jute, and cotton, and should be affordable and available for common people as an alternative to plastic.

Beco, the start-up is known for manufacturing sustainable alternatives to single-use plastic products such as facial tissues, toilet rolls, and kitchen towels. Most of the company’s items are made from bamboo pulp and corn starch, and hence, are completely eco-friendly.