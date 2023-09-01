Fit and Fab

Chennai boys Mukesh Ravi and Anish Jain — models, body builders and fitness enthusiasts — who bagged the prestigious Rubaru Mr India 2023, and Mr India Caballero Universal 2023, respectively, one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious male pageants, shares with Indulge how to stay healthy and have a well-rounded fitness regime.

How did you start in this game of fitness?

Mukesh: I used to play cricket since I was 10 years old. So, I was always into following a healthy lifestyle. I decided to step up my fitness game during the covid lockdown. I started eating clean and working out twice, sometimes even thrice. It slowly became an addiction and now diet and fitness are a part of my life.

Anish Jain



Anish: I was fortunate to be a part of the entire fitness regimen as my parents have always been into outdoor activities. I was a national champion in martial arts at a very young age and fitness has always been my mantra. Unfortunately, I fell sick and weighed 108 kg last year. So, more than just participating for Mr India, my goal was to get fit and this competition gave me a direction to achieve it.

Does your diet change during the pageants?

Mukesh: It definitely does. Close to the competition, around two or three weeks, I cut all carbs and my only intake would be protein (chicken, eggs and fish) and fibre (green vegetables). That allows my body to look shredded. And a week before the pageant, I start cutting my fibre and limiting my water intake to look ripped during the pageant.

Anish: It does but only for a short span of time, like a month or two, at the most. Dieting for me is important just to lose the last bit of body fat and look shredded. I generally follow a balanced diet and I am a vegan.

Mukesh Ravi

Research suggests weight training is superior to cardiovascular training for controlling weight. Do

you believe this to be the case?

Mukesh: No training is inferior or superior. It all depends on your goal. To me, as a model, both weight training and cardio are important. A bodybuilder will have to prioritise weight training.

Anish: I believe weight training has an edge over cardiovascular training. A person doesn’t have to worry about losing muscle just to reduce fat. Nevertheless, it’s important to have a high metabolism and stamina to survive the weight training regimen. They go hand-in-hand, one is a little superior to the other.

What do you believe is the key to maintaining long-term fitness and a healthy lifestyle?

Mukesh: Consistency. And to be consistent, you have to be disciplined. So, be it working out or diet, follow something which you’ll be able to do for the long term. Working out 20-30 minutes every day is always better than working out two-three hours a day for just one or two months.

Anish: Sleep for seven hours a day, drink enough water and just make fitness a habit. It takes 21 days to develop a habit and this habit can change your life.

What is your philosophy when it comes to nutrition and its role in achieving fitness goals?

Mukesh: Your diet is as important as your workout. Treat yourself when you achieve a short-term goal. Surround yourself with people who have the same goals as you. And keep it simple. If you know your body, you can play with your diet.

Anish: I just try and maintain a

balanced diet and increasing protein intake by a small amount.

What is the optimal routine for anyone starting their fitness journey?

Mukesh: Pen down your goals before you start your journey. It may be to be fit as a model, to reduce fat/to increase muscle mass, or even to impress girls. It doesn’t matter how insane your goal is, but write it down, so that you are clear on why and what you are working towards.

Anish: I think any kind of outdoor activity that makes you sweat and tired should be the first step. What’s important is to just workout every day, whether in the gym, or playing a sport.

According to you, what are the biggest nutritional mistakes most people make?

Mukesh: Designing your own nutrition plan! The best way to do is to approach a nutritionist, or your trainer.

Anish: One big nutritional mistake most people make is believing that just higher protein intake will help in building muscles but the fact is that your body requires a balanced diet. Every small ingredient matters.

5 workout tips from the fitness enthusiasts

Mukesh

Walk: A minimum of 30-45 minutes

of walk a day will do wonders to

your health

Warm up: A good warm-up prepares your body for your workout and reduces your risk of injury

Water: Staying properly hydrated allows optimal muscle growth and performance

Sleep: Sleep is the time when your body heals itself, corrects hormone levels, and builds muscles. Get six to eight hours of sleep everyday.

Listen to your body: Find activities you enjoy doing and listen to

your body

Anish

 Pushups, pull ups and

squats everyday

 Core is the most important muscle.

 Do not skip leg day

 Do abs everyday

 Train at least six days a week



