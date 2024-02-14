Easy kitchen clean-up is romantic! Here are some minimal meal prep recipes

Is it a reason for chagrin that we enjoy Valentine’s Day? Most likely? However, we do. We adore chocolate in all its forms, find flowers endearing, are quite content with a nice glass of wine and melt when kids give us handmade cards written in their adorable handwriting. We’re giving Valentine’s Day for your consideration if you’d love the chance to prepare a special dinner for your significant other or arrange a feast for your pals.

That being said, nothing is less pleasant or fun than a kitchen that needs to be cleaned all the time. This week, we've chosen dishes that only need to be prepared in one pot. These consist of simple recipes that may be made in one pan and served with potatoes or rice on the side, requiring a total of two pots for preparation.

Minimal meal prep recipes are a fantastic way to simplify your cooking routine while keeping your kitchen clean and clutter-free. Here are some quick and easy recipes to try:

One of the simplest and most flavourful dishes to make with minimal cleanup is the One-Pan Lemon Herb Salmon and Veggies. To prepare this dish, you will need salmon fillets, asparagus, a lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of dried herbs. Simply arrange the salmon and asparagus on a single baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, season and top with lemon slices. Bake until everything is perfectly cooked.

Another quick and easy option is Avocado Toast with Egg. It’s as simple as toasting bread, mashing avocado on top and adding a cooked egg in your preferred style. Season with salt and pepper and add toppings like cherry tomatoes, arugula, or chilli flakes for extra taste. This meal requires just a knife, a toaster and a pan for the egg, making it an ideal choice for a quick breakfast or a light meal with minimal cleanup.

For a comforting meal with the tiniest fuss, try the One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta. You'll need pasta, cherry tomatoes, garlic, vegetable broth, basil and your choice of seasonings. Everything goes into one pot, where the pasta cooks in the broth, absorbing all of it while creating a rich sauce. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a delicious meal that leaves your kitchen almost as clean as when you started.

Lastly, a Quick Veggie Stir-Fry can be a lifesaver on busy nights. Use any combination of vegetables you have on hand, along with soy sauce, olive or sesame oil and garlic. This dish can be customised by adding tofu, chicken, or beef, making it versatile and satisfying. The stir-fry cooks quickly in one pan, ensuring that you have a nutritious meal without a sink full of dishes afterwards.

