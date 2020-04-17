While Rinnku Suri agrees that all forms of yoga have huge health benefits, she believes that Vinyasa Yoga or flow yoga is especially suited for the times. It is the seamless movements from start to finish that makes this practice interesting and engaging. “Vinyasa yoga is surely gaining popularity as it’s refreshing from the other traditional forms of yoga. In this form of yoga practise, since movements and changes in motions are constant, it helps one connect with their breathing and overall cardiovascular health. In today’s work from home environment, it is good to mix things up and Vinyasa yoga will help to make your daily workouts interesting and effective,” offers Mumbai-based Suri who prefers calling herself Yoga Sadhak or student and has been fusing the yogic philosophy of East with the modern practices of the West. In her early forties, Suri founded Yoga 101 in 2013 in Mumbai and has had Aditi Rao Hydari, Janhvi Kapoor and Sudhir Mishra among others as her clients. Perfect for home bound routines, here she lists five yoga asanas and their benefits.

Cobra Bhujangasana

· Cobra Pose deeply opens the heart for stress reduction and anxiety relief.

· Eases asthma problem and increases lungs’ capacity

· Strengthens your spine, gluteal muscles, thighs, arms and shoulders in just one pose.

· Also effective in reducing neck and back pain

Pawanmuktasana (Wind Release Pose)

· Helps to remove gas from the intestines.

· Improves digestion and relieves constipation.

· Strengthen the lower back muscles.

· Removes excess fat around the lower abdomen, hips, chest and arms.

Janushirasana (Head-to-Knee Forward Bend)

· Calms the brain and helps relieve mild depression

· Stretches the spine, shoulders, hamstrings, and groins

· Stimulates the liver and kidneys

· Improves digestion

· Relieves anxiety, fatigue, headache, menstrual discomfort

· Therapeutic for high blood pressure, insomnia, and sinusitis

· Posture of surrender

Virbhadrasana Warrior Pose

· Strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles.

· It also helps to thoroughly stretch the chest, lungs, groins, and shoulders.

· This asana helps to increase the stamina and endurance.

· It promotes peace, courage, and auspiciousness.

· Helps increase focus

Suryanamaskars

· Helps in weight loss

· Strengthen joints and muscles

· Makes digestive system function better

· Aids in skin problems

· Helps in sleep disorders

· Keeps anxiety away

