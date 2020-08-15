This here is an outstanding device dedicated and devoted to your Zoom life. It’s an all-in-one personal collaboration device for home offices. Allowing you to remotely connect with your counterparts, it offers an immersive yet professional experience. It’s easy to set up and use with a multi-touch display, whiteboard as well as a 3-camera array and 8-mic array for great video and audio. The 27-inch screen reduces strain on your eye, while the cameras have a 160-degree HFOV.

Rs. 45,000

dten.com