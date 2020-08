ebussy is a modular electric vehicle (van) designed for delivery and short trips. With its solar modules and regenerating capacity, you get a range of upto 200 km on one charge. It’s also light and can be converted to a convertible, off-roader, station wagon, pick-up or mini-bus on demand. Loads of up to 1,000 kilos can be carried.

Rs. 25 lakh

electricbrands.de