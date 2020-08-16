Like Napoleon himself, this charger is incredible at its work. The GaN (Gallium Nitride) PD 65W device can supercharge not only your smartphones but also Ultrabooks and Macbooks, which are compatible. The form factor and size is compact and plugged in with ease into my sockets. The Type C port can provide output of PD 65W and Type A upto 18W Quick charge, Gallium Nitride technology enables chargers to be slimmer while still providing max speeds without heat issues. I found the dual slots ideal for my iPhone/iPad as well as Mac and USB C Android phones. At this price with these benefits, this is a bargain!

Rs. 3,599

stuffcool.com