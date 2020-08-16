Vivo TWS Neo are a delightful pair of earbuds (half-in ear design) which provides refined, opulent sound and are a joy to wear while working. I tried out the Starry Blue option that is a welcome deviation from the whites and the blacks we so often find. Pairing with Vivo phones and my iPhone was a cinch (it took a little longer to recognise the Mac). These TWS are really great for calls. Using AI noise cancelling all conversations were real and dynamic. Music sounds fantastic with a warm, prescient soundstage (none of that heavy bloated bass here). Across genres, the sonics are refined and nuanced. Movies and games were bang-on courtesy the ultra-low latency of BT 5.2. Other positives include automatic connection to devices, single bud usage, touch controls that actually work seamlessly and Ip 54 resistance. Battery life hovered at around four hours. These, however, may not be ideal for heavy workouts and sprints. Vivo TWS Neos is a great buy if you want to stand out from the rest.

Rs. 5,990

vivo.com