Good accessories always lighten up my day, Raegr’s ARC 1500 is a UVC steriliser with a built-in wireless charger. It’s ideal for sterilising all your phones and gadgets as well as personal items like keys, wallets, masks etc. UV-C light eradicates up to 99.9 per cent of germs including viruses. The lid also sports a 10 W wireless charger that boosts up smartphones as well as other Qi charge devices.

Rs. 3,499

amazon.in