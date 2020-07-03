Have an iPhone? You may look forward to a spanking new iOS this year which promises to be radically new. Of the most interest is the addition of customisable widgets to Home Screen which will remain active throughout. Also, apps will be organised into a library according to Category and Most-Used if required. A big bonus is Incoming Calls will not interrupt your work and appear in a compact, non-intrusive format. Picture in Picture video lets you watch your movies or attend FaceTime calls while you multitask. Other goodies include Translate for multilingual conversations, Compact SIRI, Unlocking cars with iPhone, Enhanced Air-pod features, App clips and hundreds of new changes. Coming soon. apple.com