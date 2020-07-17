Canon’s latest mirrorless camera promises to revolutionise photography and filmmaking, perhaps marking the beginning of the end of the dSLR as we know it. With the R5, you can capture 45mp photos at 20fps or cinematic 8K RAW video, using the dynamic sensor. In-body IS is top of the line, providing eight stops of protection against shake. There’s also 4K/120p video for shooting the most creative videos.

Rs. 3.4 lakh

in.canon.com