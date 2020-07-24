I tried out the white version of Playgo T44 and found it very ergonomic on the ears over long periods with remarkably clear sound for audio calls.

I find that this half in-ear design sits very well in my ears and required no adjustments. The TWS also pair up instantly and were bang-on good with the bass. Weighing only 3.5 grams, I found myself keeping them on for longer periods compared to other earbuds.

The 10mm EBEL drivers come to life with movies on Netflix with zero latency for audio, noise reduction is excellent on this device with non-existent echoes.

Battery life is superb — I got more than the advertised 20 hours of use on a single charge. These are really well finished, comfortable earbuds that sound great, last long and work with Siri and Google Assistant.

Rs. 2,999

worldofplay.com; amazon.in