RHA TC2: This smart pair of earbuds comes with 44 hours of combined battery life
Smart trackers and TWS earbuds are all the craze now and they seem to be getting better in every way possible in 2020. Take the TrueConnect 2 from RHA that comes with fast charging and 44 hours combined battery life. It also has IP 55 rating, noise-isolating design and BT 5 with dual mics for superior audio call clarity. Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, the TrueConnect 2 comes with multiple silicone ear tips and charges via USB-C. Available in Carbon Black and Navy Blue.
Rs. 12,999
headphonezone.in