Smart trackers and TWS earbuds are all the craze now and they seem to be getting better in every way possible in 2020. Take the TrueConnect 2 from RHA that comes with fast charging and 44 hours combined battery life. It also has IP 55 rating, noise-isolating design and BT 5 with dual mics for superior audio call clarity. Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa, the TrueConnect 2 comes with multiple silicone ear tips and charges via USB-C. Available in Carbon Black and Navy Blue.

Rs. 12,999

headphonezone.in