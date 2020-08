Suraksha is a unique UV-C disinfection unit that comes just in time for our current sanitising needs. The odour-free disinfecting chamber kills 99.9 per cent surface germs and pathogens. Providing a quick safe solution for groceries, vegetables and daily-use objects, Suraksha harnesses UV-C light to render inactive several harmful microorganisms including viruses.

Rs. 11,990

myborosil.com