These TWS from Boult Audio have just the right secure fit you need for working out, running or engaging in dynamic activities. Setting it up was easy and audio for calls were fairly good, and battery backup was great with more than eight hours on a single charge for me. Watching movies and playing games revealed no audio latency between the source and the ProBuds. I felt that when it came to sonics, they could have toned down their bass a bit and laid focus on clarity and depth.

Rs. 2,999

