Leica makes phenomenal cameras and their new M10-R comes with a newly developed sensor, offering a resolution of over 40mp. You now get more detail and sharpness in your images with extended benefits for landscape and architectural photography. Noise is significantly reduced to a minimum while the dynamic range is wider and enhanced. Paired with Leica M lenses, you’re sure to get photos of unparalleled quality! Available from August 2020.

Rs. 6.95 lakh

leicastore-newdelhi.com