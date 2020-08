SPP 24 is a 50 W 2.1 multimedia speaker that punches up to 50watts of power. It promises enhanced bass and sound that’s ideal for your bedrooms at home. You can stream your music wirelessly via BT, as well as AUX and USB. Plus, there’s FM for radio. It even works as a personal mini-theatre filling your surroundings with a panoramic experience.

Rs. 3,699

thomsonaudio.in