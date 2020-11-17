Master Horologist Jacob&Co has an exciting new version of its iconic Astronomia both celebrating the beauty of planet Earth and highlighting its risks. The limited-edition timepiece is a collaboration with explorer Johan Ernst Nilson, a conqueror of the Seven Summits and the most remote places on Earth. The watch itself is a Tourbillon with a piece of Mount Everest rock on top, and two capsules containing water from the North and South poles. Purchasing the watch provides you a bonus of an expedition with Nilson by Helicopter to the origins of the rock on Mt Everest! Rs. 6.55 crores

