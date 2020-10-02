I truly felt like an elite athlete during my time with the Mevofit Race Dive watch. With killer sporty looks and a balanced dial, this smartwatch is visually motivating. The watch is swim-proof and lets you spend quality time in the water while wearing it. It also has a health tracker measuring heart rate, sleep, blood pressure and blood oxygen (all metrics were consistent and relatively accurate). I really dig the bright touchscreen and built-in changeable watch faces. Mevofit could perhaps improve the UI a bit. Again, battery life was good lasting me about five days. If you're looking for a sports smartwatch, this is it. Available across multiple platforms.

Rs. 4,990

mevofit.com