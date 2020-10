The RE-MOTE is a digital lock which stays true to its name and allows you to access your home and monitor security remotely. It works offline with no web integration thereby securing your data and passwords. Using BT tech, this can be managed using a mobile app. The RE-MOTE digital lock is part of a range of special digital locks from Hafele which include RE-VEAL, RE-DESIGN and RE-TRO.

