Before I go into the details, if you're looking for a great quality pair of over-the-ear headphones at an affordable/budget price, this is it. The BH 11 is supremely comfortable courtesy well-designed ear cups with memory foam. The passive noise cancellation is brilliant and these are easy to fold up for travel. Coming to sonics, the output is outstanding for a headphone of this price, I enjoyed listening to Fur Elise from Beethoven after a long time and was impressed at how the headphone was able to bring about a very natural, live feel to the recording. The BT headphone is also great for OTT bingeing thanks to the comfort factor and the insane 24 hr battery life. Calls were clear too with virtual assistants on board. BH11 also pairs with multiple devices at once, I only wish they had released more colours and provided USB C charging. Super buy!

blaupunktaudio.in

Rs. 2,099