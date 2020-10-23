Utilising Plasmacluster Ion tech, this state-of-the-art air purifier purifies indoor air and kills several pathogens by emitting positive and negative ions as well as utilising multiple high-grade filters and a humidifier. I've been using this for a week in my office and the results so far are phenomenal, subjectively. I feel fresher and reinvigorated with tangible improvements in my breathing and overall a better mood. The device sports a PANDAA filter to neutralise harmful chemical fumes and gases that exist in our buildings. A HEPA filter captures small particles including dust and pollen, while the humidifier ensures maintenance of optimum humidity levels indoors. After several days of use I've also found my office to be odour free. The ZENsational Air purifier is a remarkable device which is essential to maintain premium indoor air quality.

Rs. 97,620

qnetindia.co