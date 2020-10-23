Thomson's Twin Tower speakers pack a killer punch in a slim form factor. Available in black and brown, these speakers were really easy to set up and go. The sound was lively and punchy with clear vocals and good bass, connecting via BT is simple ( also connects via Aux, USB and RCA. The Karaoke set provided is great for a party singalong. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the TSP 10 as it connected to just about everything, looked great in design and provided quality sound thanks to its dimensions.

Rs. 8,990

thomsonaudio.in