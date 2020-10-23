Vivo's latest is a selfie's delight with a 44MP eye-autofocus camera ideal for vlogging and selfies. I found the V20 to be an incredibly light phone and enjoyed the slimness (7.38mm) of it all. Available in three stimulating colour options. The 6.44” AMOLED FHD+ screen is great for media consumption, while features like the 33W flash-charge helped juice up real quick. Truly the star is the front camera which takes incredible photos and great video if you're creating content or streaming. Slim and refined V20 is a great buy.

Rs. 24,990

vivo.com