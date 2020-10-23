Wings products are always top-notch and the Slay is no exception. This TWS comes in an extremely small form factor generating great sound and slim, ergonomic looks. Even the charging case comes in a smaller, easy to carry size. Initial setup hardly took a few seconds and the SLAY was ready to go, I found the fit to be snug, comfortable and exerting no pressure at all on my ears (like several TWS do). I watched the entirety of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” in Netflix using these and came away immensely enjoying both the audio quality of SLAY and the 9 episodes themselves. Wings continues to make great products of value!

