It's absolutely refreshing to find a pair of earphones that have a novelty like UE FITS. These wireless earpods provide a custom fit using Lightform tech to mold the tips-to your individual ear-size and shape. So you get a comfortable and snug fit. This also leads to better noise isolation. The TWS come with upto 8-hr battery life (20 with case).

custom.ultimateears.com

Rs. 15,000