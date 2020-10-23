This incredible globe is great for kids especially between the ages of 4-12. Orboot Dinos connects to your smart device via an app to open up a whole new world of interactivity, knowledge and entertainment for children. The play experience here is unique bringing together physical and digital aspects to ensure engagement and develop long-term skills and knowledge. I absolutely enjoyed playing with the Orboot Dinos and managed to rope in my 11-year-old and my very young nephew. The kids enjoyed seeing the globe literally come to life with vivid detail, especially the dinosaurs and their environment. This interactive globe should definitely be on the buying list of all parents. Works with iOS and Android.

playshifu.com

Rs. 2,499