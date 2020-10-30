If you're looking for great sound and aesthetics in one package, you can't go wrong with Jays. Their new F-Five is a TWS with sleek looks and brilliant sound which I experienced first hand. Setting up these buds is super easy and the fit they provide is near perfect with comfort guaranteed for long usage. I was most impressed with the touch controls (volume, track skip, answer calls) built into the buds as well as the ease of personal assistant activation. The stem-based design combined with a luxurious black hue looks great on the ears, while the IPX5 rating came in handy during the sweaty workouts. These TWS are incredibly light and long-lasting between charges. Highly recommended.

Rs. 4,999

headphonezone.in