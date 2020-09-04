Oppo has a new 10,000 mAh power bank that’s slim, has a svelte design and charges super quick. I tried out the white version which looks great on my work desk unlike the slew of black and drab chargers out there. Using a Type C to lightning, it took about 30 mins to power my iPhone 8 up to 80 per cent. It also charged my smartwatches quickly plus my Android phones too. I really liked the fact that there were no heating issues and the cable that Oppo provided has a USB-C and Micro USB adapter. If you’re looking for a safe, light and good looking power bank to carry with you, this is it.

Rs. 1,299

flipkart.com