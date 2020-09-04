StethoMe allows you to remotely share health information with your doctor
This smart stethoscope is a boon for physicians around the world as it provides an automated self-exam for you at home and detects abnormalities in the respiratory system. This data is then sent to your physician/doctor who can advise you on a further course of action. In the near future, telemedicine and remote auscultation will aim to work together to help millions in need of respiratory assistance.
Price TBA.
stethome.com