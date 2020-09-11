The second-gen SC 70 from Technics is a compact table speaker that plays pretty much anything you demand. The complete stereo speaker system comes with a CD player, internet radio, Bluetooth-streaming, Wi-Fi streams, ethernet as well as support for Airplay, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Spotify and Tidal. The Speaker system is driven by Technics' digital amp, JENO engine to reproduce warm, full-bodied sound with a brilliant soundstage.

Coming December.

Price TBA

technics.com