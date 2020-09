Designed to be elegant yet rugged, the Land Rover Explore R thrives in challenging environments. An enhanced camera, great battery life, Mil-Spec exterior with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 ensures usability in extreme conditions, the waterproof phone also comes with a 5.7” screen and runs Android 10 with 4GB RAM and 64gigs of storage.

Rs. 39000

shop.landrover.com