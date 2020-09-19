The set-up of Syska SW 100 was easy and the watch sat very balanced on my wrist, the 1.3” touchscreen is bright with good legibility, there's a single touch sensor on the dial for all controls and menus. The SW 100 is relatively accurate with Heart rate measurements (I cross-checked with a pro HR monitor), syncs well with Syska Fit app to provide metrics such as sleep, steps and works with multiple sport modes. Notifications were decent. Most impressive is the battery which lasted me more than 10 days on heavy use, the watch is also IP 68 water-resistant and is safe for a quick shower. I wish Syska had given a few extra buttons for controls and a larger choice of watch faces, but other than that the SW 100 is a fine deal for the price.

Rs. 2,499

flipkart.com