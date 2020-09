Bird Air comes from the shared electric scooter company called Bird. The high-tech foldable e-scooter has a long-lasting battery and regenerative braking system, and can also be folded away to be stored compactly with ease. It even has enhanced lighting systems, never-flat tires with a top speed of 25 kph and a 25km range on a single charge.

Rs. 44,000

shop.bird.co