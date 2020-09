Sony's upcoming Xperia 5 II borrows tech from Sony Alpha Professional cameras to give you speed, accuracy and clarity while taking photos. It also sports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and a 21:9 Cinemawide 6.1” screen for a stupendous cinema experience. Dolby Atmos takes care of sound, there's Wi-FI 6 certification and Snapdragon 865 keeps everything running smoothly.

Rs. 70,000

sony.com