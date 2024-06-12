Musk threatens to ban iPhones at his companies over ChatGPT integration

On Tuesday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices.

Apple on Monday announced that in iOS 18, users will be able to ask Siri questions and OpenAI’s ChatGPT will answer.

“If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk posted on X.