Navana.ai launches ‘Bodhi’ multilingual voice model as India bets big on AI

As the government doubles down on AI with IndiaAI Mission, homegrown startup Navana.ai on Friday announced ‘Bodhi’, its second-generation multilingual Voice AI model that is available in more than 11 languages.

Founded in 2018 by Raoul Nanavati and Jai Nanavati, Navana.ai empowers businesses to create user-friendly digital interfaces for the next billion.

The plug-and-play methodology of the current version of Navana Automatic Voice Recognition (ASR) software simplifies adoption and implementation while offering enhanced customisation and above 85 percent accuracy with faster reaction times, the company said in a statement.