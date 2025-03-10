After iPhone 16e, Apple is now developing AirPods with cameras

Apple Intelligence vision via AirPods camera is in active development

While this technology is not anticipated to be included in the upcoming AirPods Pro 3, set to release later this year, it is certainly in the planning stages for future models. Gurman notes that the camera-enhanced AirPods are being designed to improve their ability to perceive and interact with the surrounding environment. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, which introduced Camera Control—a new button for taking photos and adjusting settings—Apple also unveiled a feature called Visual Intelligence.

Gurman suggests that a similar technology will be integrated into AirPods, aiming to strengthen Apple's competitive position in the AI landscape. The new AirPods would utilize external cameras and AI to analyze the user's environment, providing features akin to smart glasses, but without the need to wear actual glasses.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is not anticipated to unveil certain technologies until at least 2027, likely coinciding with the launch of the AirPods Pro 4. The company is also considering the introduction of smart glasses, akin to Meta’s Ray-Bans, as a way to leverage the significant investments made in the Vision Pro's visual intelligence technology, which has the capability to scan and interpret the surrounding environment.