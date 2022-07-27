Kodagu farmers increasingly shift from paddy to horticulture crops Prajna GRMadikeri: Kodagu is primarily known as an agricultural district and paddy cultivation was once the essence of the farmlands of the district. However, farmers are now shifting out from the traditional paddy crops, even as experts opine that this shift can affect the ecosystem of the district in a long run.Over five years ago, 32,000 to 35,000 hectares of farmlands in the district were cultivated for paddy crops. However, this number has now been reduced to 19,000 hectares to 22,000 hectares. If the cultivation of the crop sees a further cut, it can have a serious negative impact on the environment and the food supply chain.-"Many farmers are shifting from paddy cultivation to horticulture crops. Increased labour problems, calamity and climate change are reasoned as some of the causes for the shift. Also, the cultivation cost of paddy has increased while the earnings still remain at Rs 1600 to Rs 1800 per quintal of paddy,-" explained Dr Virendra Kumar KV, Principal scientist and head, ICAR-KVK Gonikoppal.However, he opined that the further decrease in paddy cultivation across the farmlands of the district will impact the ecology. -"Further decrease in paddy cultivation will affect the groundwater table. There is an immediate need for the farmers to retake paddy cultivation and use mechanizations to improve their earnings,-" he explained.He added that use of mat-type nursery, machine transplantation, combined harvester and other mechanizations can reduce the cultivation cost and also address the labour shortage issue. -"There are Customer Hire Service Centers in every hobli from where farmers can avail the mechanizations. Technical guidance is also being extended from KVK to the farmers. The farmers must adopt scientific methods and re-cultivate the farmlands with paddy as this is the need of the hour,-" he concluded.

Image Caption

File photo of paddy farmland in Kodagu.