Soham Theatre Group is all ready to showcase two plays, dedicated to International Women’s Day and World Theatre Day

On the occasion of Inter national Women’s Day today and upcoming World Theatre Day, city-based Soham Theatre Group is gearing up to showcase a double bill of Marathi plays namely Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai? written by Mrinalini Chitale and Natak Baste Aahe penned by VV Shirwadkar, respectively.

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhanta Sasubai? traces the evolution of the relationship between mothers and daughters-in-law over time. The play is divided into four phases, each showcasing a different era and the evolving relationship between a mother and her daughter-in-law. The first phase will highlight the issue of child marriage, where the young daughter-in-law is not even allowed to study. In the next phase, the daughter-in-law manages to study. The third phase will feature an educated daughter-in-law who wants to step out for work. The last phase features a better understanding between the duo, where the mother-in-law knows her boundaries and the daughter-in-law also adjusts a bit.

Director Suhas Barve says, “The play aims at providing today’s youth with a deeper understanding of society and the challenges their parents may have faced.”

Suhas, who predominantly directs Hindi plays, finds joy in directing Marathi dramas, his mother tongue. He appreciates Hyderabad’s inclusive theatre scene, noting that it welcomes talents from all backgrounds, despite language barriers. He believes that putting up Marathi plays is not a significant challenge in such a diverse and welcoming environment. “The play is likely to resonate with many Maharashtrians who have settled in Hyderabad due to work, providing them with a sense of familiarity and connection to their roots,” he shares.

Aditi Vishal Pangarkar, who plays a narrator, connecting the eras (phases), shares, “The times were challenging for women, and many had to fight for independence, paving the way for the current generation's freedom to pursue any career path. The story serves as a valuable lesson for young girls today, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of their predecessors.”