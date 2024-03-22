Bhoomika Theatre Group returns with a classic Telugu play, blending dark humour, depth, and immersive storytelling

Udaya underscores the play’s exploration of complex themes including human greed, market dynamics, moral values, wealth, and prosperity. He accentuates the playwright’s skill in blending humour into the narrative, expressing, “The incorporation of dark humour adds depth to the storyline. It’s a delicate balance where seemingly comic elements prompt immediate laughter but also provoking profound introspection. In my opinion, when you make a joke out of a tragedy, that’s dark humour.” Furthermore, he highlights the significant contribution of a drunken character to the plot, whose witty dialogues and behaviour inject humour into the story while subtly addressing deeper issues.

Reflecting on his passion for theatre, he shares that his involvement is driven purely by love for the craft. Telling us why he feels such stories are important, Udaya remarks, “People seem to be drifting away from human values these days. In fact, everything that they do comes from a deep desire for monetary or materialistic benefit. Everyone is chasing after money.”

Udavath Nara Simha, portraying the character of Pedya, the head of Chinnuru, embodies a powerful persona with authoritative undertones. He elucidates, “This character embodies both virtue and vice. He exudes hypocrisy. His actions often contradict his words, adding complexity to his portrayal. When confronted with a problem, he tends to exacerbate it, further entangling the situation.”

Vineeth Madhekar, another artiste in the play, underscores the importance of character differentiation in shaping one’s artistic expression. He elaborates, “Each character possesses unique traits and nuances that influence the portrayal. From the walking style and mannerisms to speech patterns and behaviour, it’s crucial to comprehend every aspect of a character. I meticulously research and study individuals exhibiting similar characteristics to the assigned role, observing the demenour and mannerisms.” Get ready for a wonderful theatrical experience that will leave you with thoughts worth pondering over.

Free entry. March 23, 7 pm.

At Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Gachibowli. Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi