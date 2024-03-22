Bhoomika Theatre Group returns with a classic Telugu play, blending dark humour, depth, and immersive storytelling

There's an undeniable allure surrounding celebrated writers and their literary masterpieces. Despite the passage of time, the works of these luminaries retain a timeless quality, perpetually resonating with audiences old and new. Among such revered wordsmiths is Diwakar Babu. Renowned for their captivating theatrical performances and social plays, city-based Bhoomika Theatre Group is set to infuse freshness into Diwakar’s esteemed Telugu play, Kundeti Kommu. Director Udaya Bhanu Garikipati strongly feels that this play seems to be more relevant now, even though it was written years ago.
Set against the backdrop of a longstanding feud between two villages, Pedduru and Chinnuru, emerges a gripping tale of deception and greed. The discovery of a dead body on the border ignites a contentious dispute, each village vying to absolve themselves of responsibility. However, the revelation of a will near the body, promising a share of the deceased’s wealth to whoever performs the last rites, transforms the conflict into a frantic race for ownership. As tensions escalate, the villages engage in a ruthless battle for control. Yet, amidst the chaos, the shocking truth emerges: the corpse is an unknown stranger, and the will belongs to another person. In a dark twist of fate, the villagers resort to sinister measures to secure their claim, leading to unforeseen consequences.
Udaya underscores the play’s exploration of complex themes including human greed, market dynamics, moral values, wealth, and prosperity. He accentuates the playwright’s skill in blending humour into the narrative, expressing, “The incorporation of dark humour adds depth to the storyline. It’s a delicate balance where seemingly comic elements prompt immediate laughter but also provoking profound introspection. In my opinion, when you make a joke out of a tragedy, that’s dark humour.” Furthermore, he highlights the significant contribution of a drunken character to the plot, whose witty dialogues and behaviour inject humour into the story while subtly addressing deeper issues.
Reflecting on his passion for theatre, he shares that his involvement is driven purely by love for the craft. Telling us why he feels such stories are important, Udaya remarks, “People seem to be drifting away from human values these days. In fact, everything that they do comes from a deep desire for monetary or materialistic benefit. Everyone is chasing after money.”
Udavath Nara Simha, portraying the character of Pedya, the head of Chinnuru, embodies a powerful persona with authoritative undertones. He elucidates, “This character embodies both virtue and vice. He exudes hypocrisy. His actions often contradict his words, adding complexity to his portrayal. When confronted with a problem, he tends to exacerbate it, further entangling the situation.”
Vineeth Madhekar, another artiste in the play, underscores the importance of character differentiation in shaping one’s artistic expression. He elaborates, “Each character possesses unique traits and nuances that influence the portrayal. From the walking style and mannerisms to speech patterns and behaviour, it’s crucial to comprehend every aspect of a character. I meticulously research and study individuals exhibiting similar characteristics to the assigned role, observing the demenour and mannerisms.” Get ready for a wonderful theatrical experience that will leave you with thoughts worth pondering over.
Free entry. March 23, 7 pm.
At Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Gachibowli. Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi