Mumbai-based SOTC Travel unveiled their India Holiday Report 2019 consisting of travel trends for the next year, 2020. The report by Managing Director Vishal Suri is about the evolution of a regular Indian traveller across seven decades. Before you plan your next trip, check these trends claimed by Vishal and pick your holiday destination accordingly.

Multi-destination travel

Travellers are looking to explore multiple countries. Multi-destination holidays let you visit more than one place in a single trip. Travellers are increasingly opting for two country format trips.

Cultural travel

The Indian globe trotter wants to go beyond the mundane beaten tourist forms of travel and is attracted towards experiencing the spirit of local culture. Destinations like Turkey, Cambodia, Abu Dhabi, New Zealand offer great outdoors, local customs, charming hospitality, flavourful traditional cooking, stimulating art and intriguing architecture, among others.

Event-based travel

Music festivals and sports events (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup) are becoming more popular among Indians.

Minimoon travel

A strong rise in demand for honeymoon/romantic travel is significant. The Mini-Moon a new concept in honeymoon travel is emerging. This is where a short two-three day honeymoon instead of the longer traditional honeymoon is picking up. Especially popular among younger couples, this allows the newlyweds to celebrate their honeymoon immediately after the wedding. South Pacific Islands (Fiji, Tahiti, Bora Bora), Maldives, Switzerland, New Zealand and Mauritius continue to be favourites for honeymoon destinations, fresh destinations emerging include Seychelles, Ras-Al-Khaimah, Vietnam and Malta.

Bespoke holidays

The wish to discover pristine corners, experience rare encounters and create exclusive memories are popular amongst travellers. They love creating a personalised itinerary that takes them towards smaller towns instead of cities and are exploring the untapped destinations. North America offers an array of experiences such as the Oahu Submarine Scooter Adventure at Honolulu in Hawaii, a visit to the Stroller’s Paradise in Santa Monica, Apres Ski in Aspen and Snowmass Village, Gondola ride at Aspen Mountain, a visit to the Grand Teton National Park, and more.

Offbeat destinations

The new age traveller is willing to explore and we have seen a rise in demand for places other than US and Europe. Popular offbeat destinations include Cambodia, Scandinavia and Vietnam, among others. People are opting for these packages, as they offer more value for money along with a memorable tour experience. Tromso in Norway, Reykjavik in Iceland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, Rothernberg in Germany are also popular among the travellers. Mono and Dual destinations travel are on the rise in the coming year. Cyprus, Malta, Tallinn in Estonia, Zadar in Croatia will be a few trending offbeat destinations in 2020.

Micro-vacations/Short hauls

According to the India Holiday Report 2019, Indians are displaying an increasing appetite for multiple escapes of 3-6 days. Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Israel, Bali, Singapore, Egypt, Turkey, Dubai, Goa, North East, Uttaranchal, Kerala, are a few micro vacations that travellers will continue to.

Solo adventures

Travellers have evolved over the years and enjoy solo travel adventurous activities like White River Rafting in Rishikesh, Roopkund Trek, Uttarakhand, Manali to Leh Bike Trip, Exploring Vietnam and Cambodia and more.

Bleisure

India is becoming a popular destination for business travel, domestically as well as internationally. There will be an increase in bleisure travel where people travel for business as well as leisure.

MICE

With India’s corporate environment developing and evolving each day, a range of new and unique opportunities for travel are emerging within the sector. Owing to the efforts of the government in streamlining the visa application process, along with the increased connectivity of flights, and determined MICE-centric evolution of hotels, India is growing to become a much sought-after destination, for the same.