Valentine's Day is just around the corner. While celebrating with roses over a quiet dinner maybe the classic way of spending this romantic day, you could always indulge yourself with an unusual experience.



With travel becoming one of the most popular ways to spend time and create special memories, the world’s global city Dubai is the preferred choice for many as a quick getaway! As a city that has the best of shopping, food and other adventures, there are a variety of experiences for every type of couple.



From restaurants at the height levels to private cabanas on the beach – Here's our pick of all the things you can experience in Dubai.

A day at Hatta

For the couple that loves adventure, Hatta becomes your one stop for all thrills. Craggy mountain peaks, fresh air and an untamed environment make the mountain enclave of Hatta the ideal spot for mountain bikers, adventurers and nature-lovers. From taming the rough terrain on a mountain bike, to tackling the teal waters by kayak, or simply exploring the cultural town by foot, there’s so much to do just over an hour away from central Dubai.







Dinner at At. mosphere Burj Khalifa

Take your love to new heights at one of the world’s highest restaurants. At.mosphere is an exclusive fine dining restaurant located on Level 122 and situated at a height of 442 meters (1,350 ft). So, celebrate love on Level 122 and spend your Valentines' Day on top of the world!



A walk at the JBR Beach

For those who like to shop, dine, see a movie and go to the beach all in one place, consider a trip to The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). With guest DJs pumping out the tunes on weekends, a regular open-air cinema and a popular water park, JBR is always buzzing with activity. This hip new destination is home to the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai – the world’s second Caesars Palace – and the sunshine-soaked Cove Beach.





Explore the Dubai Creek on the Bateaux Dubai

For a couple who just likes to relax and watch the waves pass by, there’s nothing better than a romantic boat ride down the Dubai Creek. The elegant Bateaux Dubai is more than just a cruise. It’s a unique opportunity to explore Dubai Creek while enjoying freshly prepared gourmet cuisine in a glass-enclosed, air-conditioned luxury vessel. Relax with panoramic views of the city’s iconic skyline while you enjoy a four-course culinary journey, which also includes an extensive selection of fine beverages, contemporary live entertainment and signature personalized service.



Take the first step to Last Exit

We all know that couple that is pretty much on a ‘see’ food diet. For the couple that puts food on top of their list, the last Exit is the place to be. With 4 locations now open in the UAE, The Last Exit is the ultimate foodie experience. Open day and night, dishing up nostalgia, fab food, and fun events, The Last Exit is a holding of Americana-inspired food trucks. It’s a first-of-its-kind food-truck themed offering with some of the tastiest street food in Dubai, in a chilled and convenient atmosphere designed to let your imagination run wild.







Fun and frolic at IMG World of Adventure

For some of us, growing up is hard and when you find that special someone who matches your enthusiasm, it’s a perfect match made in heaven. From watching cartoons to loving superheroes, make this Valentine’s Day count with a trip down the memory lane. IMG World of Adventure is the largest temperature controlled indoor themed entertainment destination in the world, covering an area of 1.5 million square feet. With the capacity to welcome more than 20,000 guests a day, the destination features roller coasters, thrill rides, and other attractions based on popular Cartoon Network characters, iconic Marvel Superheroes and animatronic dinosaurs.







Go crazy at the Bollywood Park

Some look for their Romeo while some look for their Raj, this Valentine’s Day celebrate love with your special one at the world’s first theme park dedicated to all things Bollywood! Action, adventure, romance, comedy, music, dance, flavor and emotion – it’s the best drama, ultimate Bollywood style. A celebration of Mumbai’s legendary film industry in 5 zones which are inspired by Bollywood blockbusters, enjoy live entertainment, stage performances and flamboyant cinematic rides in an experience unlike any other.



