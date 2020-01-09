If you haven’t had your fill of skiing adventures this seasons, you can take your pick from this list of skiing destinations curated by Booking.com. So, pull out your gear before winter does a goodbye, and start skiing!

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

PankangTeng Tso Lake near Tawang is a high altitude slope that offers a natural setting for skiing. Tawang is one of the youngest skiing destinations in India, situated at an elevation of 10,000 ft and home to Tawang Monastery. Since it is one of the lesser-known snowfall destinations in India, vacation in this part of Arunachal Pradesh offers an undisturbed experience to the tourists. This region has a lot of natural attractions, including but not limited to lofty peaks, placid lakes, waterfalls, alpine forests and beautiful nature trails. In comparison to the popular hill stations in the north of India, Tawang receives a heftier amount of snowfall, making it one of the best ski destinations in India.

Phuni Valley in Lachung and Yumthang Valley - Sikkim

Phuni Valley is about 18kms from Lachung and has recently become the hub for avid skiers who come from across the globe. At a height of 11,000ft, slopes covered in snow, offer a wonderful opportunity to ski enthusiasts. An ideal place for best skiing holidays in India, Phuni Valley in Sikkim is absolutely a must-visit! Yumthang Valley in Sikkim is another option you can explore. During the winter months between November and March, the valley is blanketed with snowmaking it a perfect destination for skiing. Yumthang Valley is situated about 25kms from Lachung and is as good as Phuni Valley. The valley caters to all levels of skiing, from beginners to all the way advanced skiers. This place is a little lesser-known, compared to the rest, so if you want an uninterrupted ski time away from the noise and the crowd, you know where to go.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

A beautiful town situated in Himachal Pradesh, Manali is a popular hill station amongst Indians in winters. Just add the sparkle of the snow that lead to the formation of magnificent white slopes, converting this hill station into heaven for ski lovers. Don’t worry, even if you are a beginner and trying the sport for the first time, there are many guides and professional skiers who would be more than supportive to help you out in taking baby steps at skiing. You could also explore the nearby Solang Valley located northwest of Manali. The valley is famous for organizing many winter games and tournaments, especially skiing.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Another quaint but popular region in Himachal Pradesh that sees a lot of tourists from around the world and especially popular among skiers. The ideal time for skiing in this region is from the months of November to February. The winters generally see this area covered in a nice white layer of snowmaking it breathtakingly beautiful. Kufri slopes are sure to give you an adrenaline rush!

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

‘Place with snow’, that’s what the name Munsiyari refers to. It is situated on the banks of Gori Ganga River and is a fast-growing tourist destination, for glacier enthusiasts, high altitude trekkers and nature lovers. Munsiyari offers an ideal spot for skiing and offers incredibly beautiful views of the Himalayan Mountains. This year the snowfall is expected by late December, so get planning already!

Dayara Bugyal, Uttarakhand

Dayara Bugyal is one of the most picturesque skiing spots of Uttarakhand. There are lush slopes, dotted with a vast expanse of beautiful alpine grasslands. The breathtaking views of the surrounding snow-covered gigantic Himalayan peaks make for an awesome treat for the eyes too! The ideal skiing months are from December to February.