Men you need a break too! Yes, you read that right. While men are traditionally supposed to be the ones who need to take responsibility for a lot of things in life, you can at times take some time off from everything, and spend time with yourself too. Now if you've already decided to do that and want to go on a road trip driving your car or riding your bike, here's a list of essentials that must be included in your packing list.



Fanny Pack

This uber cool fanny pack from Paul Smith's Fall - Winter 2020/21 collection is certainly a must-have. Printed to look like a camera, this one comes with a frontal zip pocket and an adjustable belt. It can easily store your smartphone, headphones, sunglasses and a few other tiny essentials. Rs 25,000

Binoculars



What's the point of travelling if you don't get to spot and discover something unusual? This pair of binoculars from SSEA will help you do that. Spot migratory birds (of the feathered kind) or a mountain peak at a distance, this ergonomically designed instrument that comes with power magnification offers clear and wide view of things at a distance.



The tight fitting protection makes it sturdy to withstand tough weather conditions, and the shock-absorbing rubber armour is designed for maximum protection. The size is such that you can hold these easily in your hands and can also slide into your pocket.

Hip Flask

Don't get dehydrated whether you are travelling solo or with your boys! Keep sipping water from this fancy Emerald Stainless Steel Tantraa Hip Flask from Jaypore. Although you may have to keep refilling it often, the reason to opt for it is because it's handy. Plus the turquoise, coral and red print on the emerald colour background makes it a classy piece to own.

Portable Espresso Machine

This handy manual espresso machine that's available of Amazon is the perfect coffee maker for the regular road tripper. If you can't do without your fix of coffee at regular intervals, we suggest you invest in this cool gadget. It can hold up to 80 ml of water. With the help of the in-built semi-automatic piston, you can make small quantities of coffee whenever you need a quick shot.

Shield Ranger Tent

If you are the romantic-sort who loves to stargaze and likes to spend nights in the outdoors, then we think it is a good idea to carry a tent. Wildcraft's Shield Ranger Tent is a good choice. It comes with a clip hanging system that makes it easy for you to pitch the tent. The attached groundsheet ensures you don't have to sit on prickly ground. It's sturdy and comes with mesh pockets for ventilation. Plus the pockets inside the tent offer convenient storage spaces. The seam-sealed and double-layered rainfly makes the tent waterproof. So even if you are facing rough weather, this tent could be your safe abode.