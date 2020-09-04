Kandima Maldives, one of the island nation’s most popular luxury resorts has reopened its doors to Indian citizens. Located on a private island, the hotel boasts 266 studios and villas, 10 restaurants and a host of activities to choose from.

Their new ‘Lifestyle Reimagined’ campaign features new initiatives and activities, keeping the pandemic in mind. The resort has introduced the K’OnGuard health and safety programme which closely manages health, safety and service protocols of guests and staff, and the K’App through which one can digitally check-in and check-out, make payments and more.



“We are incredibly excited to welcome guests back to Kandima Maldives. We have revisited and reimagined our offering to create a journey like never. We have spent the past few months carefully curating food, health, safety, wellness & recreation experiences to match our guests’ current needs & expectations– not to mention the technology that will elevate the entire experience. We want to do more than give our guests peace of mind; we want to give them a trip to remember. One that’s bursting with smiles, laughter and memories that will last a lifetime. Kandima never compromises on fun, so why should our guests?,” says Brett Castleman, General Manager at the resort.

