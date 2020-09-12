Mumbai Indians is staying at St Regis in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings are at the Taj in Dubai, while Royal Challengers Bangalore are stationed at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel, and other teams too are staying at some of the top luxury hotels in the UAE.

If you are heading to the UAW for the upcoming IPL season that kicks off on September 19, then you could be wondering which are the best options to stay apart from the luxury hotels and resorts. But then Dubai is an Emirate of umpteen choices.

Instead of the usual luxury hotels where you would end up spending an enormous amount just for the stay, we suggest you looking for BnB holiday homes that are now being preferred by most travellers in Dubai as the safest luxe options for a holiday.



With the gradual opening up of international travel, travellers can now experience a holiday in Dubai within the safety of a luxurious bio-secure environment. "Dubai has been welcoming tourists since July with local carriers resuming passenger services to several destinations worldwide. The summer is over and the heat will soon be replaced by pleasant evenings. Most travellers visiting Dubai are opting to stay at Holiday Homes. These are basically homes that provide the privilege of living in marquee areas within the Emirates. You can get an apartment for as low as $100 a day all the way up to $5,000 a day which comes with a 24-hour chauffeur, personal butler, private chef, and the works," says Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of Bnbme, a Dubai-based holiday homes management company.

Even though the pandemic continues to pose a challenge, Dubai has opened its restaurants, cinemas, shopping malls, and sports facilities, and kids’ activities with all precautionary and safety measures in place

Dubai is also allowing families to do what they normally do rather than sit cooped up in their houses as they have been doing for the past six months.