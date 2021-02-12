Though travel is slowly picking up, staycations continue to be popular. So the launch of the city’s second Grand Mercure by Accor, the French hospitality chain, comes at the right time. It is located in the same property as Gopalan Signature Mall on Old Airport Road. Accor Hotels, whose other brands include Raffles, Fairmont, Movenpick, Pullman, Swissotel, Novotel and Ibis, among others, has six hotels in Bengaluru and seven in Karnataka.

The new Grand Mercure features decor inspired by Hoysala architecture, 212 rooms and suites, and two restaurants. La Utsav, the all-day diner celebrates the cuisine of Karnataka, while 1026 AD, the lobby bar, is an al fresco space with an extensive selection of coffees and mocktails. The hotel is also equipped with a gym on the terrace and a spa, with six treatment rooms.

“It is truly a milestone as we open our second Grand Mercure property in Bengaluru”, says Sachin Maheshwary, General Manager, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall, adding, “The brand believes in bringing locally-inspired stories to life. Continuing our legacy from existing properties, we will provide our guests with an enriching and personalised experience whilst maintaining global standards of hygiene.”

Watch this space for a detailed account of our staycation.

