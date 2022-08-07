DATA resort’s retreat ahead of Independence Day is all you need to inspire the patriot within you

The upcoming long weekend marks two special occasions — Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. This is the time to take that much-needed break from work and reconnect with your family, away from the bustle of the city. And if you happen to be looking for a unique getaway this time, consider DATA Resort, India’s very first military-themed glamping resort. It’s the perfect spot to bring in Independence Day while making the most of a long weekend with your loved ones.

Located in Lonavala, DATA (Della Adventure Training Academy) Resort is an experiential getaway that combines luxurious amenities with military-based activities in a safe and controlled environment. Begin your long weekend by putting your feet up at one of the 27 luxurious glamping tents, designed in true military style. Next, inspire your inner patriot by learning a variety of skills with your family.

From obstacle courses and mind-body coordination to self-defense techniques and mental conditioning, learn it all from seasoned veterans, led by Lt General Raymond Noronha (Retd) who was the Chief of Staff Southern Command from The Indian Army. Each program here has been designed to ignite a sense of patriotism and passion for India.

Following a rigorous training session, unwind at the spa that offers a variety of therapeutic massages and treatments or sink into the pool for a quick race with the family. The property also houses Salaam Manekshaw, a military-themed restaurant and The Gurkha Lounge — a tribute to the fierce Gurkha infantry regiment, both of which serve scrumptious meals and drinks, ideal for a post-swim meal or a celebratory one. With its perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure activities and impeccable hospitality, DATA Resort can be an ideal place to pick for that inspiring yet comforting long-weekend celebration.